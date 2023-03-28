KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom

Videos obtained by WVLT News showed the man using racial slurs in front of students in a classroom.
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools officials placed an employee on leave following an incident where they used a racial slur repeatedly when talking to students.

The videos showed the man using the derogatory language in a classroom in front of multiple students. One video was taken facing the ceiling and shows a conversation between the teacher and students. No faces were visible in the video, however there is clear audio of the teacher using the slur multiple times, with students arguing with the man.

When asked for comment, a Knox County Schools official stated, “A Knox County Schools employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into this matter. Because there is an investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. KCS does not tolerate any instances of racism.”

