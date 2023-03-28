KFD puts out early morning house fire
Fire crews responded to a home in North Knoxville Tuesday morning
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
It happened on the on the 4300 block of Hayes Road in North Knoxville.
The fire department said the fire was out shortly after.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story
