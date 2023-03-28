KFD puts out early morning house fire

Fire crews responded to a home in North Knoxville Tuesday morning
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning

It happened on the on the 4300 block of Hayes Road in North Knoxville.

The fire department said the fire was out shortly after.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more warmth to storms to end the week.
Cooler days and some frosty cold mornings
At least one injured after crash in Loudon Co
At least one person hurt in I-75 crash, Loudon Co. officials say
At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-75 Monday.
At least one person hurt in I-75 crash, Loudon Co. officials say
A silver truck was seen to be involved in a theft in Jefferson County, officers say.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding a suspect