Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority works to find businesses to build stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority has prioritized finding minority-owned, women-owned, and small businesses to build a publicly-owned $114 million stadium.

“It’s also important that this investment that’s being made in connecting East Knoxville to downtown really be something that benefits a lot of people,” said Doug Kirchhofer, CEO of Tennessee Smokies Baseball.

The Sports Authority partnered with several construction and consulting firms and the Knoxville Urban League to recruit and hire disadvantaged businesses. “I would say it’s been rather easy to express the opportunity. We’ve had a great team working to communicate the opportunity and encourage people to participate,” said Edward Hensley, principal and project executive with Pillars Development.

Getting disadvantaged businesses to commit to building the stadium has proved difficult.

The project’s timeline has made several businesses hesitant. The stadium will tentatively break ground in Spring 2023 and open in 2025. “The lead up to this project has been happening over a few years, but a lot of times, small businesses need to think about next week, next month, maybe next quarter,” said Henley.

Another issue is Knoxville’s proximity to other growing cities, like Nashville and Chattanooga. Those cities offer other options for contractors that potentially pay more.

Still, efforts continue to recruit small businesses.

