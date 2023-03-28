Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings selected for prestigious honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings, a member of the Women’s Basketball and Naismith Memorial Basketball Halls of Fame, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, business owner, sports broadcaster and active participant in community service, has been selected as the 2023 Dick Enberg Award recipient by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

The Dick Enberg Award, named for the late legendary broadcaster who was an ambassador for the CSC Academic All-America program, is presented annually to an individual who has distinguished themselves nationally through their career achievement and meaningful contributions to society while promoting the values of education and academics.

Catchings’ philanthropic work includes her Catch the Stars Foundation. Started in 2004, the foundation “empowers disadvantaged youth to achieve their dreams by providing goal-setting programs that promote fitness, literacy and youth development.” Catchings, a four-time All-American and All-SEC forward as well as a 1998 NCAA champion at Tennessee before graduating in 2001 and becoming the third overall pick that year in the WNBA Draft, is the 27th Enberg Award recipient.

She will be recognized, along with the CSC Academic All-America Hall of Fame® Class of 2023, in a luncheon on June 13 during the CSC Unite Convention which takes place at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Prior winners include her mentor, the late Pat Summitt (2007), President Gerald Ford (2006), Bill Walton (2018), Andre Agassi (2015) and Billie Jean King (2021), among many others.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.