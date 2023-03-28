Lady Vol star Jordan Horston declares for WNBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Tuesday, Tennessee Lady Vol star Jordan Horston declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Horston took to Instagram to announce her decision stating, “Going to the WNBA has been a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember, and it is time for me to pursue that dream.”

#LadyVols star Jordan Horston has declared for the WNBA Draft. The senior will forego her final year of eligibility to pursue her next dream. pic.twitter.com/gPc44QIAOd — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) March 28, 2023

In four seasons on Rocky Top, Horston amassed 1,445 points, 731 rebounds, 455 assists and 109 blocks.

Horston missed the majority of the 2021-22 season with a season-ending elbow injury that almost kept her from the game. Her eventual return is something she constantly praises God for.

Previous coverage: ‘Continue to grow’ | Lady Vols star breaks down team’s SEC success

During the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Toledo, Horston moved her career assist total to 452. That ties coach Kellie Harper at No. 7 all-time in Lady Vol history.

With eight assists against Vandy, she became just the fourth Lady Vol to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 400 assists, joining Kara Lawson, Dena Head and Alexis Hornbuckle.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.