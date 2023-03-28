More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some frosty cold mornings but sunshine over the next couple of days! Enjoy it because we are tracking changes as a cold front arrives Friday into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds clear out tonight with decreasing wind. This will allow frost to develop with a low of 35 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Wednesday with a high near 63 degrees. We’ll drop back into the mid-30s overnight making it a frosty cold start to Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues into Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be near 67 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms arrive Friday with the main line of rain and storms arriving late Friday into Saturday. The clouds move back in with the cold front on Friday. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, gusts increase to around 40 mph with that line of storms, and we’re monitoring for some stronger storms and ongoing gusty winds into Saturday. Temperatures briefly dip back to the 30s Sunday morning and 60s Sunday afternoon but warm back up next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

