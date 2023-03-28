Prayer, conflict at center of Tennessee legislature after Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday’s Tennessee legislative sessions were filled with prayer and argument following the killing of six people, three of whom were children, at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian School.

The Senate met for only minutes, speaking a prayer before adjourning.

“May our prayers be with the families, the students, the people and the community associated with the church,” Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said before officially adjourning the body.

The House’s session opened with two prayers for those who had lost their lives before representatives began speaking on the shooting. A brief moment of conflict interrupted the House’s Welcoming and Honoring when Rep. Bo Mitchell, a D-Nashville, spoke about his experience on the scene that day.

“All of us in here, we’re mothers, we’re fathers,” Mitchell said. “I tell you what. My children, I don’t know about yours, but my children are worth every damn assault rifle in this country and more.” That statement was followed by scattered applause.

“We don’t need an assault rifle with 30-shot capacity on our streets. It’s not safe for our police,” Mitchell said. “It’s not safe for anybody. So please don’t say you’re ‘pro-life’ and then vote to put more weapons on the street.”

It was then that House Speaker Cameron Sexton interrupted Mitchell, cutting off his microphone and chastising him for going off-topic in the Welcoming and Honoring portion of the session.

“I’ll tell you one thing. There’s six people I cannot welcome and honor anymore,” Mitchell said. “You just think about those six people we can never welcome in here anymore and think if your guns are worth it.”

The interaction speaks to the partisan schism as Tennessee lawmakers work on solutions to community and school violence. While Democrat legislators have called for stricter gun laws, Republican lawmakers have looked for solutions in terms of mental health treatment and heightened security.

Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knox County, told WVLT News in May after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that the House is working towards funding and creating resources for preventative action.

“Taking the steps necessary in terms of funding and resources and direction to be able to increase security, to appropriate new dollars for mental health,” Zachary said.

In a statement made Monday, Sexton thanked the members of the Metro Nashville Police Department who confronted the shooter, adding “No harm should ever come to any child.”

In an update Tuesday, MNPD Chief John Drake said the shooter, who was under a doctor’s care for an emotional disorder, bought seven guns legally from five Nashville-area gun stores. Drake added that, even if they had known about the shooter’s medical condition, there is no legal precedent for taking the guns into custody.

“There’s not a law for that,” Drake said. “Had it been reported that [the shooter] was suicidal, or was going to kill someone, then we would’ve tried to take those weapons.”

Laws in that vein are often referred to as red flag laws. States with red flag laws allow concerned friends and family members to petition a court to remove weapons from people who could be a risk to themselves or others.

Tennessee does not have a red flag law, but one did move through the Senate and House briefly in 2020. Postponed until 2024, but still moving through the legislature, is a bill that would lower the handgun carry age from 21 to 18.

At this time, there is no word on what motivated the Nashville shooter, according to Nashville police.

