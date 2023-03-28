TDOT plans weekend repairs on I-40 in downtown Knoxville, expect delays

The closures will start Friday night as crews work to repair the bridge over 17th Street.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be closing some lanes of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over the weekend, according to TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

The closures will start Friday night as crews work to repair the bridge over 17th Street. Nagi said the repairs, installing traffic control devices and texture coating the bridge, will carry over to I-275 and Alcoa Highway as well.

The closures will be in place 24/7 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nagi said. It marks the third and final weekend for the repairs.

