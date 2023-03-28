Two kids severely injured in Loudon Co. crash, THP officials say

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children were severely injured in a crash in Loudon County on Monday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened on I-75 South at mile marker 81 near Lenior City. THP officials said that a truck driven by Dwright D. Bell, 30, left the interstate, overturned and rolled.

Five children were inside the truck, and two children were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center because of their injuries.

Bell was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child restraint.

One lane of the interstate was shut down while THP and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office crews worked the scene.

