TWRA requests public comment on new hunting regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials asked the public for its input on the new hunting regulations proposed at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting in March.

TWRA officials recommended adding two new Elk Hunt zones with two archery permits and two gun permits distributed. If the new changes are accepted then there would be 10 elk hunt zones and 19 permits, effective Fall 2024.

They also recommended switching the youth and gun hunt. The youth hunt currently takes place on the first Saturday of October, but officials recommended switching to the second Saturday of October to better align with children’s fall break.

TWRA officials recommended that people be allowed to apply in groups to hunt sandhill cranes. Groups would have a maximum of five members.

The public comment opens on April 12 and can be submitted through email at twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. TWRA officials ask that emailed submissions have “Hunting Season Comments” in the subject line.

Comments can also be mailed in:

Hunting Season Comments,

TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division,

5107 Edmondson Pike,

Nashville, TN 37211

Anyone interested in any additional changes to hunting regulations can watch the TWRA commission meeting.

