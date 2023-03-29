5 officers, 1 child hurt in Missouri interstate crash; driver arrested

Three officers with Lake Saint Louis Police Department and two from St. Charles County police working in the Auto Task Force were blocking two lanes of traffic when a dark Jeep Cherokee hit them.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Five police officers were hurt after a serious crash on I-70 in Maryland Heights Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Three officers with Lake Saint Louis Police Department and two from St. Charles County police working in the Auto Task Force were blocking two lanes of traffic when a dark Jeep Cherokee hit them, police said.

The officers had chased a car theft suspect who crashed and were handling that wreckage when they were hit, the Associated Press reported. The Jeep Cherokee tried to swerve but struck a Lake Saint Louis police car, causing one officer to be ejected as the police car spun out of control and struck two other Lake Saint Louis officers standing nearby, the patrol said.

They were taken to a hospital. The three Lake Saint Louis officers suffered serious injuries. The two officers from St. Charles County suffered minor injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that a 2-year-old girl inside the car that hit the officers was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans Day
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
81-year-old man accused of killing wife, daughter with ax