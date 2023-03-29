Annual Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the favorite events of the Dogwood Arts Festival returns this weekend, the 15th Annual Chalk Walk will be on Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 A.M.-7:30 P.M. in Downtown Knoxville.

Over 300 artists and collaborative teams from kindergarteners to professional artists will turn downtown sidewalks into their canvas.

A Dogwood Arts official said that the event allows the entire community to showcase their creative talents in chalk.

Alongside what’s happening on the ground, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, a blooming beer garden, and free art activities for kids in the First Horizon Fun Zone! The People’s Choice Award, presented by WIVK FM-107.7, will allow guests to text vote for their favorite square.

