Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak. (Credit: CNN Newsource, MSEMA)

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to the hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Church members in Wren, Mississippi, picked up the pieces of a staple in their community.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
TWRA requests public comment on new hunting regulations

Latest News

People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an...
East Tenn. college student pushing for ‘Alyssa’s Law’ amid Nashville school shooting
Driver Cole Custer (41) and driver Christopher Bell (20) lead the field to the start line...
Anticipation builds as Food City Dirt Race nears