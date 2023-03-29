Big Orange Caravan set to roll out again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics’ “Big Orange Caravan” rolls across the state of Tennessee once again this April and May with Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, head football coach Josh Heupel, men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes and women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper.

The “Big Orange Caravan” will make stops in Memphis (April 18), Nashville (April 19), Knoxville (April 20), Chattanooga (May 1) and the Tri-Cities (May 3). Tickets for each tour stop cost $20 and include light food options.

A total of $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the local UT Alumni chapter. Tickets are available now at AllVols.com. Doors to each event open at 5 p.m. local time followed by a meet and greet with the headliners from 5:30 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. A cash bar, as well as light food and appetizers, will be available.

Each program begins at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by “The Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling, the program will feature fun stories, insight and a Q & A with White and the coaches. The UT Spirit Squads will also be in attendance. The tour kicks off the week after the Orange & White Game, which is set for 2:30 p.m. on April 15 in Neyland Stadium.

2023 Big Orange Caravan

Tuesday, April 18 – Memphis

Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program. Venue: Renasant Convention Center Address: 255 North Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 Tickets: $20 Purchase Now Link

Wednesday, April 19 – Nashville

Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program. Venue: Nissan Stadium Club Level. Address: 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213Tickets: $20 Purchase Now Link

Thursday, April 20 – Knoxville

Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program. Venue: Neyland-Thompson Sports Complex Address: Lake Loudoun Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37916Tickets: $20 Purchase Now Link

Monday, May 1 – Chattanooga Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program. Venue: Chattanooga Convention Center Address: 1 Carter St., Chattanooga, TN 37402Tickets: $20 Purchase Now Link

Tuesday, May 3 – Tri-CitiesTime: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program. Venue: Meadowview Convention Center Address: 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660Tickets: $20 Purchase Now Link

