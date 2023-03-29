City to host East Knoxville Community Open House in April
Like similar events held in North and South Knoxville, the open house will answer questions about changes coming to the community.
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville is hosting an open house for the residents of the East Knoxville community on Tuesday, April 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Building, 401 Lakeside Drive.
Residents of the community are invited to stop by any time during the event. City staff and partners will be there to provide information about and to answer questions about any of the many projects happening in East Knoxville.
Events open to discussion include:
- Magnolia Avenue streetscapes project
- Burlington streetscapes and neighborhood signage
- Magnolia / Rutledge Pike / Asheville Highway study
- East Knoxville greenway and Morningside Park developments
- African American Equity Restoration Task Force
- Urban Forest Master Plan
- New multi-use stadium project
