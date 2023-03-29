‘Finally, we get to do something about it’: God’s Pit Crew reminds flood survivors they are not forgotten

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit organization out of Danville, Virginia, is back eight months after the flood because chief operating officer Brandon Nuckles said they see work that still needs to be done.

“There’s still a need. You know a lot of times something will hit, and you’ll have some quick and immediate help, but we try to have some different facets of our response. We have immediate and then we have long term. This is a part of our long-term recovery effort for this area,” said Nuckles.

The volunteers are working from sunrise to sunset to build a roughly 1,500 square foot home in less than two weeks.

“It’s going to take us roughly 13 days from foundation to finished, and that means decorated. There will be plates in the cabinets and silverware in the drawers. All they have to do is walk in and enjoy their new home,” Nuckles said.

The crew of about 80 volunteers is made up of people from multiple states. 12-year-old, Eli Willard from Virginia said his teachers gave him his schoolwork early so he could miss school to help rebuild.

“I like being able to make an impact on other people’s lives,” said Willard. “So that the family can resume to somewhat normal.”

Volunteer Linda Combs from Minnesota said she remembers seeing the devastation on the news eight months ago.

“Finally, we get to do something about it. You know, feeling like I’m part of the solution and I’m part of helping a family. Doing my part even if it’s small is what it’s all about,” said Combs.

She said they want to remind people of Eastern Kentucky that no matter how many months have passed, they will not be forgotten.

“Eight months later and you still see the devastation, and your heart just breaks. You know I think that people sometimes think that it’s there and they forget about it, but we don’t. This organization doesn’t,” Combs said.

Willard added that they want people to know that good people are still traveling long distances to remind them on one thing.

“God’s love is real and that He will never forsake them,” said Willard.

Nuckles said they rely on donations to keep their operation running. He added that rebuilds like the one they are doing in Letcher County cost around $200,000.

To learn more about God’s Pit Crew or to make a donation click here to visit their website.

