Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s cooler and all clear for now, setting up some frosty cold mornings. Clouds to some rain and storms move in Friday, with some stronger storms by Saturday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear and colder, with some frosty. We’re starting the day in the low 30s outlining the Valley, and mid 30s in the Valley.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day! The average high for Knoxville this time of the year is 66 degrees, so today’s high of 63 is actually pretty “normal”. There is a cool breeze out of the north 5 to 10 mph, so it can make you feel cooler if you’re in the shade.

We have another frosty cold night, with a low of 36 by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Thursday, and is slight warmer at 67 degrees.

Scattered rain and isolated storms arrive Friday morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss rain throughout the day, at a 40% coverage. This puts our high closer to 69 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night, gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. We’re monitoring for some stronger storms and ongoing gusts of 50 mph into Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures briefly dip back to the 30s Sunday morning and 60s Sunday afternoon but warm back up next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.