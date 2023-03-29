Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley track some stronger storms and gusts of 40+ mph to end the week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s cooler and all clear for now, setting up some frosty cold mornings. Clouds to some rain and storms move in Friday, with some stronger storms by Saturday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear and colder, with some frosty. We’re starting the day in the low 30s outlining the Valley, and mid 30s in the Valley.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day! The average high for Knoxville this time of the year is 66 degrees, so today’s high of 63 is actually pretty “normal”. There is a cool breeze out of the north 5 to 10 mph, so it can make you feel cooler if you’re in the shade.

We have another frosty cold night, with a low of 36 by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Thursday, and is slight warmer at 67 degrees.

Scattered rain and isolated storms arrive Friday morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss rain throughout the day, at a 40% coverage. This puts our high closer to 69 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night, gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. We’re monitoring for some stronger storms and ongoing gusts of 50 mph into Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures briefly dip back to the 30s Sunday morning and 60s Sunday afternoon but warm back up next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

Latest News

Rain arrives Friday
More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms
Few frosty starts before warmer weather
More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms
More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms
More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms
Slightly cooler Wednesday with warmer weather to end the week
More sunshine ahead of late week rain and storms