Gibson’s 7 RBI’s leads Lady Vols past ETSU

The win over the Buccaneers is UT’s fifth over an in-state opponent this season
Lady Vols Softball
Lady Vols Softball(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sophomore McKenna Gibson crushed a pair of home runs – driving in seven – as No. 3/4 Tennessee run-ruled ETSU 10-2 in six innings Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The win over ETSU is UT’s fifth over an in-state opponent this season and improves its record against teams from the Volunteer state to 144-4 since the program’s first season in 1996.

Tennessee (27-2) was led on the night by Gibson who drove in the squad’s first seven runs. She opened the scoring in the third inning with a three-run home run that sailed deep into the bleachers in right- center field.

An inning later, the Santa Clarita, California, native went opposite field again – smoking her first-career grand slam over the wall in right. Tuesday night marks the second time Gibson has hit multiple home runs in a game – the first coming last season on April 23 against East Carolina. Her seven RBIs versus the Buccaneers are a career-best. ETSU (7-22) scored its two runs in the fifth off the bat of Sara Muir who roped a two-RBI single to right.

Payton Gottshall was effective in 4.0 innings of work, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts. She picked up the win and is now 7-0 on the year.

Tennessee is on the road at Texas A&M Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2. Friday and Sunday’s matchups can be streamed on SECN+ with Saturday’s game airing on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

