How to honor fallen firefighters for Light the Night

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is taking place on May 6 and 7.
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Light the Night and Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

This Light the Night will honor 145 fallen firefighters and is asking the public to swap out regular light bulbs for red ones. This serves as a symbol of support and comfort to the families from across our country whose loved ones are being honored and remembered.

This year’s event will begin on May 4 in honor of International Firefighters Day and Light the Night is asking to keep lights lit thru the evening of May 7, the day of the national memorial service.

