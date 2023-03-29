KFD:” Woman and dog escape Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - KFD said that just after 7:00 A.M. a caller to 911 said he was driving by a house and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. The caller then parked his vehicle, approached the house, and knocked on the door.

Fire officials said that the passing driver was able to alert a single female and her dog that her home was on fire, and she and her dog were able to quickly and safely exit the home uninjured.

The caller did attempt to use a water hose to extinguish the fire. This action likely kept the home from further damage firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to the location at 7:15 A.M. to the North Knoxville home in the 5300 block of Cedar Heights Road. KFD crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 8 minutes of arrival.

Officials said that the home has sustained moderate fire damage to a rear portion and smoke damage throughout the house, and did not have any working smoke alarms.

Knoxville Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.