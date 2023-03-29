KFD:” Woman and dog escape Knoxville house fire

Knoxville Fire Department was called just after 7:00 A.M. to a house fire in North Knoxville.
Knoxville Fire Department was called just after 7:00 A.M. to a house fire in North Knoxville.
Knoxville Fire Department was called just after 7:00 A.M. to a house fire in North Knoxville.(KFD)
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - KFD said that just after 7:00 A.M. a caller to 911 said he was driving by a house and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. The caller then parked his vehicle, approached the house, and knocked on the door.

Fire officials said that the passing driver was able to alert a single female and her dog that her home was on fire, and she and her dog were able to quickly and safely exit the home uninjured.

The caller did attempt to use a water hose to extinguish the fire. This action likely kept the home from further damage firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to the location at 7:15 A.M. to the North Knoxville home in the 5300 block of Cedar Heights Road. KFD crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 8 minutes of arrival.

Officials said that the home has sustained moderate fire damage to a rear portion and smoke damage throughout the house, and did not have any working smoke alarms.

Knoxville Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

Latest News

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Bill would allow teachers to carry guns at school
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley track some stronger storms and gusts of 40+ mph to end the...
Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms
Ben's ramp story
Ben's ramp story