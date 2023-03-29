Many events in downtown Knoxville to Find Your Fun this weekend

As we head into April, check out these fun events to Find Your Fun with the family!
As we head into April, check out these fun events to Find Your Fun with the family!
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are so many events for you and the family to Find Your Fun as we head into the month of April!

Thursday, March 30th:

The Big Ears Festival is back for its 10th year! It kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. This four-day festival will feature dozens of artists performing at multiple venues throughout downtown Knoxville. You can buy single-day passes online. There will be some free performances throughout the weekend if passes sell out.

Friday, March 31st:

Dusty’s All Star Circus is at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park this weekend. It’s entertainment the entire family can enjoy starting Friday and running through Sunday. You can buy tickets online or at the door. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online.

Saturday, April 1st:

The 15th annual Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns to downtown Knoxville this weekend. On Saturday, more than 300 artists will make the sidewalks in downtown come to life. You and the family can go an experience the live art competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Market Square stage. The event is free and open to everyone!

The Covenant Health Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run are this weekend! The Kids Run is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and the 5K is at 7 p.m. The marathon, half marathon, and relays are Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. You can still sign up online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans Day
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home
As we head into April, check out these fun events to Find Your Fun with the family!
Many events in downtown Knoxville to Find Your Fun this weekend
Ripley's Easter Eggstravaganza on the Plaza
Ripley's Easter Eggstravaganza on the Plaza