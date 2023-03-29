Many events in downtown Knoxville to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are so many events for you and the family to Find Your Fun as we head into the month of April!

Thursday, March 30th:

The Big Ears Festival is back for its 10th year! It kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. This four-day festival will feature dozens of artists performing at multiple venues throughout downtown Knoxville. You can buy single-day passes online. There will be some free performances throughout the weekend if passes sell out.

Friday, March 31st:

Dusty’s All Star Circus is at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park this weekend. It’s entertainment the entire family can enjoy starting Friday and running through Sunday. You can buy tickets online or at the door. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them online.

Saturday, April 1st:

The 15th annual Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns to downtown Knoxville this weekend. On Saturday, more than 300 artists will make the sidewalks in downtown come to life. You and the family can go an experience the live art competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Market Square stage. The event is free and open to everyone!

The Covenant Health Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run are this weekend! The Kids Run is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and the 5K is at 7 p.m. The marathon, half marathon, and relays are Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. You can still sign up online.

