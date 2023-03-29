Nashville psychologist explains how to talk to kids about recent tragedy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just a day after unimaginable tragedy struck a Nashville Christian school, a nearby psychologist is offering help to those who are still struggling while searching for answers.

Dr. Katie Herrington is the clinical director at Green Hills Family Psych saw all of Monday mornings chaotic scene unfold from her office window before going to the area just a mile away to comfort families.

“Kids are full of light, hope, and resiliency they were saying well I guess I don’t have homework tonight and their parents are the ones who are heavy hearted,” said Herrington on what the immediate reaction from some of the kids were outside of the Covenant School.

The Nashville based psychologist said it’s not uncommon for kids, especially younger ones, to not overtly show grief or concern in a time of tragedy. While some of it can be attributed to being young and not comprehending what’s happening, Herrington said another explanation is it simply being a way that kids grieve and handle their emotions.

Herrington said based on who she’s already spoken to the phrase “completely devastated” is applicable to how the families at the Covenant School are feeling as she’s offering her expertise to those in need.

As families both in and out of Nashville are now tasked with addressing a tragic topic with kids, Herrington had a few suggestions of how you can approach the topic.

“Depending on your kid it is developmentally appropriate if they’re hearing about it not go well let’s not talk about that. It’s yes, let me hear your thoughts and feelings about this I have thoughts and feelings about this too,” said Herrington.

Taking an approach of listening more than talking is what Herrington recommends while also being willing to give honest, but at times less detailed answers to a child if they are asking questions.

“It sets a precedent that your kids can talk about hard things too that you’re not a family that shies away from the tough stuff.”

Herrington added that making a point to tell a child you’re there for them to talk to is an important thing to include when speaking about tragedy.

Another tip is to do an act of kindness or something positive with a child to show them there’s still people working for good in the world according to Herrington.

