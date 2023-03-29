Shooting at gas station prompts lockdown at KCS middle school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with Knox County Schools.

“As a precaution, Bearden Middle was briefly placed on lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area,” KCS Spokeswoman Carly Harrington said.

Harrington said the lockdown lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed a shooting at the Breadbox gas station on Middlebrook Pike was the incident that caused the lockdown.

“Preliminary information indicates that two individuals were engaged in a physical altercation inside of the store when one individual pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot,” Officials with KPD said. “There are no known gunshot victims. One armed male was detained at the scene.”

Officials said there were no ongoing safety threats to the public.

This is a developing story.

