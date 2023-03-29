Vols ride momentum of Texas A&M sweep with midweek win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 9 Tennessee took down UNC Asheville to record its 20th win of the year with a 5-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers’ pitching staff was downright dominant in the win, holding UNCA to a single hit to record their seventh shutout of the season and third straight midweek blanking.

The Vols (20-6, 3-3 SEC) used nine different pitchers to get the job done. Junior lefty Zander Sechrist got his usual midweek start and pitched 1.2 shutout frames with a pair of strikeouts to get things rolling.

Maui Ahuna led the way at the plate on what was a somewhat quiet day for the offense. The junior shortstop went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored from the leadoff spot.

Blake Burke and Christian Scott both hit solo home runs, as well.

With the win, Tennessee capped its five-game homestand with a perfect 5-0 record and carries that win streak into a top-10 series at top-ranked LSU this Thursday-Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

