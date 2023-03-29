Warming up before a First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain and storms arriving overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues Thursday with scattered rain arriving Friday. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued as a cold front arrives overnight Friday into Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With those clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures it will be another frosty cold start to the day Thursday with a low near 36 degrees.

The sunshine continues throughout the day Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be near 67 degrees by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and isolated storms arrive Friday morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss rain throughout the day, at a 40% coverage. This puts our high closer to 69 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night, gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins overnight Friday and through early Saturday morning. Gusty rain and storms arrive while most of you are sleeping. We’re monitoring for some stronger storms and ongoing gusts of 50 mph into Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day Early Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Early Saturday(WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures briefly dip back to the 30s Sunday morning and 60s Sunday afternoon but warm back up next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

