“Welcome Home,” Vietnam War Veterans Day marks 50 years since troops came home

In 1973 the last US combat troops left Vietnam.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, March 29, is Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year marks 50 years since the last US combat troops left Vietnam.

The Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America hosted a special ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park.

When Vietnam War veterans came home in 1973, many were called names or treated poorly. Vietnam War Veterans Day is a day to give veterans a welcome home they never received.

Vietnam War Veterans Day was signed into law in 2017.

“Today is so important because it took close to 50 years for this country to start to recognize and welcome home our Vietnam veterans,” said Don Smith, president of the local Vietnam Veterans chapter. “It’s never too late to take the time to say thank you for your service and welcome home!”

Eddie Mannis, the keynote speaker and founder of Knoxville’s HonorAir said, ”For those of us who have not served, it is our job to serve those who have.”

Captain Bill Robinson is the longest-enlisted POW. He spent more than seven years imprisoned in vietnam. He sat down with WVLT’s Casey Wheeless to talk about his experience, you can watch his interview here.

