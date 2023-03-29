“We’re not gonna fix it.” Rep Tim Burchett says congress can’t help fix shootings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a series of videos posted to Twitter, Rep. Tim Burchett spoke to reporters on Monday on the steps of the Capitol about the terrible events that happened in Nashville on Monday.

REPORTER: "Do you think there's any role for congress to play in reaction [to the Tennessee shooting]?"



BURCHETT: "I don't see any real role that we could do other than mess things up." pic.twitter.com/4jPPlWa8Pi — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

In the first video, Burchett responded to a question asked before the recording begins with, “It’s a horrible, horrible situation, and we’re not gonna fix it, criminals are gonna be criminals.” Burchett went on to say “And my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out, and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”

Burchett then continued by saying he doesn’t believe that congress can do anything to solve the issues with gun violence in American schools. “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up honestly, because of the situation,” Burchett said. “Like I said, I don’t think a criminals gonna stop from guns, you can print them out on the computer now... I don’t think you’re gonna stop the violence, you gotta change peoples hearts.”

In a follow up video, a reporter asked Burchett, “What else should be done to protect people like your little girl being safe in school,” to which Burchett responded with “well we home school her, but you know that’s our decision.”

REPORTER: "What else should be done to protect people like your little girl?"



BURCHETT: "Well, we homeschool her." pic.twitter.com/BTKEfkKbUM — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

As of writing, Rep. Burchett has only released one official statement about the Covenant School shooting.

My statement on The Covenant School shooting: pic.twitter.com/z5ICNK6ez6 — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) March 27, 2023

WVLT News has reached out to Rep. Burchett’s office for comment, but has not received a reply as of writing.

Other Tennessee lawmakers like State Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, also weighed in. During Tennessee’s general assembly shortly after the shooting, Mitchell spoke about his experiences at the reunification space with his assistant who had a child at the school.

“We don’t need an assault rifle with 30 shot capacity on our streets,” Mitchell said. “It’s not safe for our police, it’s not safe for anybody, so please don’t say you’re pro-life and then vote to put more weapons on the street.”

"I WILL SPEAK!" Rep. Bo Mitchell has a tense exchange with Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. Rep. Mitchell was one of several members of the House to spoke about the need for gun reform. The Speaker says that topic wasn't on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/uXsCwhoIE3 — Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) March 28, 2023

These comments follow controversy over Tennessee’s continued efforts to loosen gun restrictions.

