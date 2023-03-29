“We’re not gonna fix it.” Rep Tim Burchett says congress can’t help fix shootings.

The Tennessee lawmaker says “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up” after latest school shooting in Nashville.
Congressman Tim Burchett
Congressman Tim Burchett(Tim Burchett)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a series of videos posted to Twitter, Rep. Tim Burchett spoke to reporters on Monday on the steps of the Capitol about the terrible events that happened in Nashville on Monday.

In the first video, Burchett responded to a question asked before the recording begins with, “It’s a horrible, horrible situation, and we’re not gonna fix it, criminals are gonna be criminals.” Burchett went on to say “And my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out, and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”

Burchett then continued by saying he doesn’t believe that congress can do anything to solve the issues with gun violence in American schools. “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up honestly, because of the situation,” Burchett said. “Like I said, I don’t think a criminals gonna stop from guns, you can print them out on the computer now... I don’t think you’re gonna stop the violence, you gotta change peoples hearts.”

In a follow up video, a reporter asked Burchett, “What else should be done to protect people like your little girl being safe in school,” to which Burchett responded with “well we home school her, but you know that’s our decision.”

As of writing, Rep. Burchett has only released one official statement about the Covenant School shooting.

WVLT News has reached out to Rep. Burchett’s office for comment, but has not received a reply as of writing.

Other Tennessee lawmakers like State Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, also weighed in. During Tennessee’s general assembly shortly after the shooting, Mitchell spoke about his experiences at the reunification space with his assistant who had a child at the school.

“We don’t need an assault rifle with 30 shot capacity on our streets,” Mitchell said. “It’s not safe for our police, it’s not safe for anybody, so please don’t say you’re pro-life and then vote to put more weapons on the street.”

These comments follow controversy over Tennessee’s continued efforts to loosen gun restrictions.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley track some stronger storms and gusts of 40+ mph to end the...
Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Knoxville Fire Department was called just after 7:00 A.M. to a house fire in North Knoxville.
KFD:” Woman and dog escape Knoxville house fire
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Bill would allow teachers to carry guns at school