47 chihuahuas seized from ‘deplorable conditions’ in Lexington

Dozens of chihuahuas seized from "deplorable conditions" at Lexington home
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control got a call from a concerned citizen about dogs living in terrible conditions.

After obtaining search warrants, officers found 47 chihuahuas inside two side-by-side homes.

Lieutenant Jai Hamilton says this animal seizure was the largest the agency has had since 2018.

On Monday, search warrants were conducted by Animal Care and Control at 292 and 296 Chippendale Circle. This is where the agency says they removed a total of 47 chihuahuas.

The city has condemned both houses.

“The houses were full of animal waste,” said Lt. Hamilton.

Kelsey Witt lives in the area. She says she heard something unusual coming from the homes in the past.

“I’d heard what sounded like a large number of dogs barking from that residence before, but I didn’t know if it was a doggy daycare. I didn’t know about it,” Witt said.

Witt is trying to wrap her mind around how that many dogs can live in both places.

“it just seems like it’d be hard to take care of that number of animals,” said Witt.

The chihuahuas are not up for adoption yet, but they are, for the most part, in good condition.

Another pup came into the world Thursday morning. Now this chihuahua family has grown to 48.

James Kieckhefer was charged with 33 counts of care and treatment to animals. Stephanie Abner has 14 counts on the same charges.

The two have an April 12 court date.

