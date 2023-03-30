Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a restaurant on Woodland Ave. Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Comedor GuateMaya. “Two hours earlier in the day and people would of been sitting at tables eating,” Wilbanks said.

Willbanks added that no one was injured in the crash.

KFD is on scene of a car into a building on Woodland Ave for a car into building. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/DWNgo7nQE4 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 30, 2023

