Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a restaurant on Woodland Ave. Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Comedor GuateMaya. “Two hours earlier in the day and people would of been sitting at tables eating,” Wilbanks said.
Willbanks added that no one was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.