Enjoy today’s sunshine ahead of rain and a First Alert Weather Day for storms and gusty winds

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain to arrive tomorrow morning, but stronger storms and potentially damaging winds on the way.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day, ahead of the first batch of rain arriving Friday morning. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts late Friday night, as a line of strong storms arrives, and continues through Saturday afternoon when ongoing gusts up to 50 mph can still cause damage.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear, calm, and frosty cold again with a low of 36 degrees. It may be a cold start, but we have a warmer afternoon!

It’s a great day to get outside, with an impressive climb in temperatures. We top out around 69 degrees, with some low 70s in parts of the Valley and mid 60s along the higher terrain. There is still a cool breeze out of the north, 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight comes with increasing clouds. This looks to leave us at only 47 degrees, but even a little warming by morning to around 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and isolated storms arrive Friday morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss rain throughout the day, at a 40% coverage. This puts our high closer to 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night, gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins overnight Friday and through early Saturday morning, since these storms can be strong and potentially cause some wind damage. The alert continues Saturday, despite the mostly sunny transition, because gusts continue up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon and can still cause some damage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll return to 30s Sunday morning and the have sunshine and mid 60s again in the afternoon. Next week warms right back to the 70s for the most part, with spotty scattered rain and storms.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearden Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday following police activity in the area,...
Shooting at gas station prompts lockdown at KCS middle school
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
TWRA requests public comment on new hunting regulations
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘We’re not gonna fix it’ | Rep. Tim Burchett says congress can’t help fix shootings
Knoxville skyline
Busy weekend in Knoxville? Here’s your one-stop-spot for how events might impact your weekend plans
Two students in Louisiana say they have made a math discovery that's 2,000 years in the making.
High school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

Rain and storms early Saturday morning
A frosty cold start to Thursday, First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms is ahead
Warming up before a First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms
Warming up before a First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley track some stronger storms and gusts of 40+ mph to end the...
Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms
Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms
Frosty cold mornings for now, warming back up ahead of late week storms