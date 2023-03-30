Enjoy today’s sunshine ahead of rain and a First Alert Weather Day for storms and gusty winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day, ahead of the first batch of rain arriving Friday morning. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts late Friday night, as a line of strong storms arrives, and continues through Saturday afternoon when ongoing gusts up to 50 mph can still cause damage.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear, calm, and frosty cold again with a low of 36 degrees. It may be a cold start, but we have a warmer afternoon!

It’s a great day to get outside, with an impressive climb in temperatures. We top out around 69 degrees, with some low 70s in parts of the Valley and mid 60s along the higher terrain. There is still a cool breeze out of the north, 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight comes with increasing clouds. This looks to leave us at only 47 degrees, but even a little warming by morning to around 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and isolated storms arrive Friday morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss rain throughout the day, at a 40% coverage. This puts our high closer to 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night, gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins overnight Friday and through early Saturday morning, since these storms can be strong and potentially cause some wind damage. The alert continues Saturday, despite the mostly sunny transition, because gusts continue up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon and can still cause some damage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll return to 30s Sunday morning and the have sunshine and mid 60s again in the afternoon. Next week warms right back to the 70s for the most part, with spotty scattered rain and storms.

