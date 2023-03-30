Four people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting with multiple victims in the Midtown area, according to officials with the Roane Co. Sheriff’s.

Sheriff Jack Stockton said three victims, two females and one male, as well as the male shooter were shot at Midtown Body Shop.

The shooter, identified as Brian Wilson, was airlifted to the hospital, according to Stockton. Wilson bonded out of jail the morning of the shooting. Stockton said he was a suspect in a previous house fire.

Witnesses told deputies the shooter walked in and shot the first victim and then continued to search for more people. Stockton said Wilson knew at least two of the victims.

Stockton said Wilson was shot by an officer but they did not know who shot or the agency they were with. At least eight agencies responded to the scene, according to Stockton.

Wilson was charged in 2022, with two counts of domestic assault, one count of assault, one count of child abuse where the child is under 8, and vandalism, according to the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office Inmate Database.

WVLT News crews spoke with people in the adjacent business and said they were on lockdown during the incident and that has since been lifted.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they had agents on the way to the scene.

“We have been requested to respond to a report of a shooting at Roane State Highway near Ruritan Road in Roane County,” TBI officials said.

A portion of Highway 70 was closed as law enforcement responded to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.