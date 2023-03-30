Hardin Valley Academy dismissing early after gas valve left running

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hardin Valley Academy has dismissed students early after a gas valve in a science lab was left running overnight, causing disruptions to learning, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News Thursday.

The air was tested, officials said, and no trace of gas was detected. Due to the smell, the school is still dismissing.

Students will officially leave at 1 p.m.

