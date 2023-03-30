Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Lenoir City

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Lenoir City Wednesday night, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was found dead inside the home, according to officials with the LCSO.

Officials closed Martel Road near Avery St. so crews could fight the fire.

They asked residents to avoid the area as they continued to investigate the cause.

This is a developing story.

**UPDATE - March 29th, 2023 | 11:18 pm EST

