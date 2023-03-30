Knoxville police looking for missing teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers asked for help finding two missing teens. Officers said they were concerned for the safety of both girls.

Alexis Franklin, 16, and Alieria Donegan, 17, were last seen on March 22, walking away from 3227 Division Street.

Police urged anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

Those with information on where they might be can submit a tip to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, through the app P3TIPS or online.

