Knoxville police looking for missing teens

Alexis Franklin, 16, and Alieria Donegan, 17, were last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers asked for help finding two missing teens. Officers said they were concerned for the safety of both girls.

Alexis Franklin, 16, and Alieria Donegan, 17, were last seen on March 22, walking away from 3227 Division Street.

Police urged anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

Those with information on where they might be can submit a tip to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, through the app P3TIPS or online.

Latest News

Officials closed Martel Road in Lenoir City to fight a house fire.
Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Lenoir City
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
