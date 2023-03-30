Knoxville sex offender caught with stolen gun, drugs, report says

Two Knoxville felons, one a sex offender, were taken into custody after being found with a stolen gun and drugs.
Rishayia Smith and Maurice Johnson
Rishayia Smith and Maurice Johnson
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two convicted Knoxville felons, one a sex offender, are now in jail after law enforcement found several drugs and a stolen gun in their possession, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Officers and United States Marshals arrived at 3019 Sunset Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the report said. There, they found Rishayia Smith and Maurice Johnson. Smith was listed as a felon for sex crimes against a minor and Johnson for posession charges, the report said. According to the report, Smith and Johnson were both wanted at the time, prompting the officers to search the home.

Inside, officers said they found 41.86 grams of marijuana in a Tupperware in a bedroom. Also in that bedroom, officers said, was 67.09 grams of suspected MDMA and more than 80 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. In the kitchen, officers said they also found another 9.89 grams of suspected fentanyl.

In a closet, the officers said they found a handgun that had been reported as stolen.

Both Johnson and Smith were taken into custody.

