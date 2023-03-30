KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department say that a pedestrian has been killed in a crash in East Knoxville.

Officers were called the Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street Thursday morning, and Dandridge Avenue is closed for the on going investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street. Dandridge Avenue is closed at that location for the time being. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/JLQevtzhF6 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 30, 2023

