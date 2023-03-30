KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department say that a pedestrian has been killed in a crash in East Knoxville.
Officers were called the Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street Thursday morning, and Dandridge Avenue is closed for the on going investigation.
