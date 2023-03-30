Memphis parent claims that 9-year-old student was attacked by stranger on school bus

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools parent says her 9-year-old was assaulted on the school bus allegedly by another adult Monday.

Sunkelia Boyd said she still has no answers 48 hours after an alleged assault that took place on a school bus involving her son who attends Hickory Ridge Elementary School.

“I chase the bus down. Talk to the bus driver. He really just didn’t tell me much but said that he was going to released video on the next day,” said Boyd.

Boyd said the incident happened on the bus home ride Monday afternoon.

She got a phone call from students saying her third grader was in a fight with another student on the bus.

But when the bus came to a stop, Boyd said another woman jumped on the bus and assaulted her son too.

“He had a whole entire handprint on his left side of his face and my son he’s redder than me, he’s real red,” said Boyd. “He had a whole entire handprint on his face and that’s not a child’s handprint because it was so big.”

Boyd said the transportation company, First Student, told her the assault was captured on camera, however the video footage has not been released.

According to Boyd, she’s angry and her biggest concern is another adult being able to board the bus.

“If the bus had a bus monitor, she would have never been able to come on the bus and walk to the back of the bus and hit him so that think they need to do something better to protect our children,” said Boyd.

Boyd did say she plans to press charges once she gets the video..

Action News 5 reached out to the school district to get answers on its transportation safety policy and ask how the woman was able to get on bus and we have not heard back.

