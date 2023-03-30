Multiple dead after 2 Fort Campbell helicopters crash: report


Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - Several people were killed after two Fort Campbell aircraft crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash, but did not confirm if there were casualties and said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

WKDZ radio reported there were multiple deaths in the crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

Kentucky State Police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

