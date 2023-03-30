Multiple feared dead after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - Several people are feared dead after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials said the crewmembers of the 101st Airborne Division were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine mission and said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about the crash. “We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected,” he said.

The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

