Multiple feared dead after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road.
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene(WSMV)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - Several people are feared dead after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials said the crewmembers of the 101st Airborne Division were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine mission and said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday near Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about the crash. “We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected,” he said.

The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearden Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday following police activity in the area,...
Shooting at gas station prompts lockdown at KCS middle school
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
TWRA requests public comment on new hunting regulations
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘We’re not gonna fix it’ | Rep. Tim Burchett says congress can’t help fix shootings
Knoxville skyline
Busy weekend in Knoxville? Here’s your one-stop-spot for how events might impact your weekend plans
Two students in Louisiana say they have made a math discovery that's 2,000 years in the making.
High school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

Officials closed Martel Road in Lenoir City to fight a house fire.
Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Lenoir City
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Multiple dead after 2 Fort Campbell helicopters crash: report
Your First Alert Forecast
Enjoy today’s sunshine ahead of rain and a First Alert Weather Day for storms and gusty winds
KFD Crews put out fire on Beaumont Avenue.
KFD puts out two consecutive overnight fires near Mechanicsville