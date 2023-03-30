Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says

Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Five female inmates were treated for an overdose Wednesday, according to officials with the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were requested by jail personnel around 5:45 p.m. after the inmates overdosed on an unknown substance.

On-site nurses along with first responders administered 17 nasal injections and three injections of Narcan.

“NO INMATE DIED as social media has reported,” officials said. “3 of the 5 inmates requested by nursing to be transferred to a hospital for better observation.”

A female inmate brought in the unknown substance around noon and hid it in an area where it could not be detected without an x-ray or body scanner, according to officials.

“The investigation will continue and charges will be placed against any and all that are involved in the introduction,” officials said.

After the inmates were treated, Jefferson County K-9 Unit helped search the cells.

Officials said they were in the process of applying for a grant to fund a body scanner.

“This is going to be a big help in trying to locate drugs that come into the detention center,” officials said.

Cocke County Sheriff Office

