Olivier Nkamhoua enters transfer portal

The Finnish forward played for the Vols for all four seasons of his college career.
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua(wvlt)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Olivier Nkamhoua entered the transfer portal Thursday.

The Finnish forward played for the Vols for all four seasons of his college career and averaged 10.8 points per game on 51% shooting to go along with five rebounds and two assists per game this past season.

Nkamhoua burst onto the national stage two weeks ago when he scored 27 points in a Vols victory over Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

