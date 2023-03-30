Police investigating shooting at body shop in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Midtown area, according to officials with the Harriman Police Department.

WVLT News crews spoke with people in the adjacent business and said they were on lockdown during the incident and that has since been lifted.

They told our crew at the scene there appeared to be multiple victims, and that police had the shooter in custody.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they had agents on the way to the scene.

“We have been requested to respond to a report of a shooting at Roane State Highway near Ruritan Road in Roane County,” TBI officials said.

A portion of Highway 70 was closed as law enforcement responded to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.