Scattered rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather day for gusty storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive Friday ahead of a cold front bringing gusty storms with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day for early Saturday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase tonight with a low of 47 degrees around midnight. We’ll warm up to around 50 by the morning with cloudy skies and a few showers.

Scattered rain arrives Friday morning with hit or miss rain throughout the data at a 40% coverage. We’ll have a high of 67 degrees with southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday night gusts increase to around 40 mph with the main line of storms. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins overnight Friday and through early Saturday morning, since these storms can be strong and potentially cause some wind damage. The alert continues Saturday, despite the mostly sunny transition, because gusts continue up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon and can still cause some damage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll return to 30s Sunday morning and then have sunshine and mid-60s again in the afternoon. Next week warms right back to the 70s for the most part, with spotty scattered rain and storms.

