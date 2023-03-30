Tennessee Head Football Coach addresses Nashville shooting at UT Pro Day

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel discussed the shooting at Nashville's Covenant Presbyterian School.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel opened his comments at UT’s Pro Day by addressing the recent shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian School Thursday.

The shooting happened Monday, Nashville authorities said, when a 28-year-old former student entered the Christian school with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, opening fire and killing six people, including three nine year old students.

Previous Coverage: 3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

“This is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to speak publicly recognizing what happened in Nashville. From our program and myself, our thoughts and prayers are with the community in Nashville,” Heupel said, echoing thoughts other leaders in the Knoxville and East Tennessee community have voiced this week.

Heupel himself is a parent with two kids, a fact he said makes processing the shooting even harder.

“Certainly with the teachers and students, everybody that was there at Covenant School. It’s hard to put into words, as a parent with two of my own, how that happens. Our hearts are hurt and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community,” he said.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials have released limited information on the shooter, but have confirmed that they found a manifesto and plans for a possible second attack.

