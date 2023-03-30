VFL’s set for Pro Day at UT

NFL scouts and coaches on campus to evaluate players
(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NFL scouts, coaches and executives will be on hand for Tennessee Pro Day on Thursday as members of the 2022 Volunteer team showcase their skills inside the Anderson Training Center. Current Vols will hold their sixth practice of the spring on Thursday morning before the scene shifts to Pro Day in the early afternoon.

Tennessee is poised to produce its best NFL Draft production in years, in large part because of the group who returns to Knoxville for Pro Day. The Vols sent seven players to the NFL Combine earlier this month.

NFL Network will have a crew on location.

Players expected to be on site include linebacker Jeremy Banks, punter Paxton Brooks, defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant, defensive back Trevon Flowers, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, place kicker Chase McGrath, linebacker Solon Page III, defensive lineman Maurese Smith, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and edge rusher Byron Young.

Players will participate in measurements and then drills of their choosing before finishing with position workouts.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearden Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday following police activity in the area,...
Suspect identified in gas station shooting that prompted middle school lockdown
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
TWRA requests public comment on new hunting regulations
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘We’re not gonna fix it’ | Rep. Tim Burchett says congress can’t help fix shootings
Knoxville skyline
Busy weekend in Knoxville could impact your weekend plans
Two students in Louisiana say they have made a math discovery that's 2,000 years in the making.
High school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

Tennessee Athletics bus tour
Big Orange Caravan set to roll out again
Lady Vols Softball
Gibson’s 7 RBI’s leads Lady Vols past ETSU
Versus UNC Asheville
Vols ride momentum of Texas A&M sweep with midweek win
WBHOF Inductee
Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings selected for prestigious honor