VFL’s set for Pro Day at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NFL scouts, coaches and executives will be on hand for Tennessee Pro Day on Thursday as members of the 2022 Volunteer team showcase their skills inside the Anderson Training Center. Current Vols will hold their sixth practice of the spring on Thursday morning before the scene shifts to Pro Day in the early afternoon.

Tennessee is poised to produce its best NFL Draft production in years, in large part because of the group who returns to Knoxville for Pro Day. The Vols sent seven players to the NFL Combine earlier this month.

NFL Network will have a crew on location.

Players expected to be on site include linebacker Jeremy Banks, punter Paxton Brooks, defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant, defensive back Trevon Flowers, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, place kicker Chase McGrath, linebacker Solon Page III, defensive lineman Maurese Smith, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and edge rusher Byron Young.

Players will participate in measurements and then drills of their choosing before finishing with position workouts.

