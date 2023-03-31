101 fake models of Neyland Stadium seized by U.S. Customs

The replica stadiums measure almost three feet square and include electrical components officials said could pose a safety risk.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WVLT) - Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 101 counterfeit scale models of Neyland Stadium on March 27 in Norfolk, Virginia, according to an announcement from the agency.

The replica stadiums measure almost three feet square and include electrical components officials said could be sub-standard and pose a safety risk. Specifically, the models had a “UL” mark that was stamped without authorization, leading officials to believe that the wiring does not meet quality standards.

“Imagine a Volunteers fan proudly displaying his or her lighted replica stadium model only to wake up to the sound of the smoke detectors. This is a real danger posed by counterfeited electrical products” said Mark Laria with CBP. “These stadium models are an odd thing to counterfeit, but this seizure proves that unscrupulous manufacturers and vendors will try to illegally profit on any commodity despite the potential threat it may pose to consumers.”

While no one has been charged, the models were scheduled to be delivered to an address in Arlington, Texas and were valued at $252,500, if they had been authentic.

