Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

For the first time since the Cold War, an American journalist has been detained on spying accusations by Russia. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Instagram, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

Biden calls on Russia to release detained American Evan Gershkovich in first public comments. (POOL)

Speaking at a news conference in Lusaka, Zambia, Vice President Kamala Harris added that the administration was “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s arrest.

“We will not tolerate — and condemn, in fact — repression of journalists,” Harris said during her weeklong visit to Africa.

The Biden administration said Thursday that it was working to secure consular access to Gershkovich. Asked Friday morning whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and that the administration condemns the detention of Gershkovich “in the strongest terms.”

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately.

___

Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Lusaka, Zambia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
KCS: Employee intentionally left gas valve on in HVA classroom
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville

Latest News

FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
Brain Wilson
Roane Co. shooter violated protection order at body shop in 2022, had history of family violence, warrants say
Deondre Davis, 17, and Rashan Jordan, 15,
LIVE: Trial for teens accused of killing Austin-East student continues
The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $3,000 shopping spree