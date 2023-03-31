CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas leak at Hardin Valley Academy Thursday,...
Employee accused of intentionally leaving gas valves on in HVA classroom identified
Five females overdosed inside the Cocke Co. Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Multiple inmates overdose in Cocke County Jail, sheriff says
A car crashed into the Comedor GuateMaya restaurant Thursday afternoon, according to Assistant...
Car crashes into restaurant in North Knoxville

Latest News

Donald Trump plans to surrender to New York authorities next Tuesday to comply with a grand...
What's next after Trump's indictment
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
Jason Andrew Russell
Postal carrier arrested after selling drugs to undercover agent, officials say
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas