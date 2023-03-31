KCS: Employee intentionally left gas valve on in HVA classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hardin Valley Academy dismissed students early after a gas valve in a science lab was left running overnight, causing disruptions to learning, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News Thursday.

Fans were set up around the school and KCS maintenance and emergency personnel worked to resolve the issue to ensure the students were safe, according to officials.

“Following the mitigation of the gas fumes, the district received information suggesting that there may have been an additional safety risk associated with the situation and took precautionary measures to evacuate and dismiss school early,” officials said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip and found that a contract custodian intentionally left the gas valve running.

The employee was arrested and immediately fired by his employer, according to KCS officials.

Students were dismissed around 1 p.m. and officials expected school to return to normal on Friday.

“The safety of our children and faculty in Knox County is paramount. Today, we had a positive outcome for everyone; however, it was a dangerous situation. I’m grateful there were no injuries and thankful we have a good working relationship with Knox County Schools,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said. “I commend the actions of our Patrolman assigned to HVA and our Detectives for their expeditious efforts in identifying the suspect and ensuring the safety of everyone at HVA. Let me be clear, now more than ever before, after this week’s events in Nashville, all of us at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and KCS take any threat seriously and will not tolerate endangering our children, the faculty, and the administration. The investigation is active and will be led by KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.