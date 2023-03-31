Knoxville Police Department investigating deadly hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late Wednesday night on Western Avenue, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers responded to the scene, near University Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Erland said. Officers who investigated the scene said that a motorcycle was driving on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car that drove away from the scene before officers arrived. That car in question is believed to be a silver or light-colored sedan.

The motorcyclist, an adult man, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died, Erland said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip online.

